AFC Ajax v Galatasaray A.S. - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport
Rahul Chalke

Jordan Henderson salary: How much does former Liverpool star earn per week and annually at Ajax?

FinanceEredivisieAjaxJ. Henderson

Everything you need to know about Jordan Henderson's salary details playing for Ajax

England international and Liverpool legend Jordan Henderson left Anfield in 2023 to join Saudi side Al-Ettifaq after spending 12 seasons with the Merseyside club. However, the English midfielder didn’t quite feel at home in Saudi Arabia, making a return to Europe just a year later by joining Eredivisie side Ajax in January 2024.

The veteran midfielder has proven to be a valuable addition to Ajax’s young squad, offering much-needed stability and leadership in midfield.

Henderson’s current contract with Ajax runs until 2026, accompanied by a hefty paycheck for his services. He currently ranks as one of the highest-paid players at the club and across the league.

Article continues below

Exactly how much does he earn, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross

Next Match