Jonathan David to leave Juventus in January?! Canada international wanted by Tottenham and Bayern Munich ahead of January window, just months after completing Serie A switch

Juventus have placed David on the transfer market and are considering a shock January exit, just months after he joined the club, according to a report from Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old striker has struggled significantly to establish himself in Turin following his summer switch from Lille. His entourage has reportedly been in constant contact with several major European clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich both inquiring about the conditions for a potential winter transfer.

David arrived at Juventus with a prolific reputation, having scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 49 games for Lille during the 2024-25 campaign. However, he has failed to replicate that form in Italy.

According to Sky Sports, David has featured in 11 matches for the Bianconeri but has played only 51 per cent of the available minutes. His statistical return has been minimal, registering just one goal and one assist. That lone goal came in the season's opening fixture against Parma in August, and he has failed to find the net since. This lack of output has alarmed the Juventus hierarchy, prompting them to explore a "quick exit."