'I was just joking around' - Antonio Rudiger defends his and Kylian Mbappe's mocking of Atletico Madrid fans that landed Real Madrid defender a €40k fine
Antonio Rudiger says he was "just joking around" when he mocked Atletico Madrid fans after UEFA slapped him with €40k fine and warning.
- Rudiger, Mbappe mocked Atletico fans post-match
- Real Madrid star hit with €40k UEFA fine
- Defender says gesture was playful, not malicious