John Terry Andre Boas ChelseaGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'He failed instantly' - John Terry reveals astonishing story of Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas losing trust of senior stars by allowing youth players into first-class on plane trip

ChelseaPremier League

John Terry revealed how ex-Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas lost the trust of senior stars after allowing youth players in first-class on a flight.

  • AVB took charge of Chelsea in 2011
  • Wanted to show 'who's the boss' on day one
  • Senior players put their foot down
