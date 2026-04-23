John Terry issues stark 'can't buy players' warning to managers interested in Chelsea job as he posts 'worrying' TikTok video

Terry has admitted he is deeply concerned about the club's future as they hunt for their third permanent manager of the campaign. The Blues’ vacancy arose again after the board pulled the trigger on Rosenior, who lasted just 23 matches into a six-and-a-half-year contract.

“I sit here worrying tonight about what is going to happen with our football club,” Terry said on his official TikTok account. “Looking at us needing a manager after the weekend, I’m not sure when ownership are going to make a decision and bring a new manager in. Is a real top manager going to come to Chelsea Football Club at the moment in the position we are in? Can’t buy players, looking like we are going to have to sell potentially and that will be our best players, which is always tough.”