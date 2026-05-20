John Stones to reunite with Vincent Kompany & Harry Kane? Bayern Munich plot bid to sign Man City defender with English contingent set to grow this summer

Stones joined City from Everton for £47.5 million in 2016, becoming Pep Guardiola’s second signing. Across 293 appearances, he scored 19 goals and helped the side win six Premier League titles alongside a coveted Champions League trophy. Despite his legendary status, recent injuries have limited his impact.

Guardiola recently addressed this, stating: "I cannot judge his performance because he has been a little bit out. I don't have doubts with John. When he reaches his level, he is a top central defender. I only want him fit and, unfortunately, like last season, a lot of the time it is not possible. He is a lovely, incredible team-mate."