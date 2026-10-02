'It was an overwhelming feeling!' - John Stones opens up on 'unreal' Inter move and reveals ultimate San Siro ambition

Integrating into a new squad always takes time, and despite his veteran status, Stones is taking a measured approach to his new surroundings. Having joined a side that completely dominated Italian football last season by sweeping both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia, the defender - who was known for his leadership and vocal presence during his time under Pep Guardiola - is currently focusing on building relationships and understanding the unique dynamics of the Inter squad.

'I talk a lot in the dressing room, even if right now I'm observing and trying to find my place in the group. The technical aspect I do best is passing, for the rest I have to improve in everything,' Stones admitted. Dealing with the expectations of one of the world's most storied clubs is a task he feels well-equipped for, given his history of playing under the brightest lights. On the demands of playing for a club of Inter's size, he was relaxed: 'When you play the pressure is always there, it's positive. It lets you give your best if you manage it well, and you end up getting used to it. It's about knowing what you've done in the past and during the week so you feel good in the game.'