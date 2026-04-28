Getty Images Sport
John Stones confirms he's LEAVING Man City after trophy-laden decade in emotional video
- Getty Images Sport
The end of a iconic Etihad era
Stones has officially confirmed his imminent departure from Manchester City, marking the end of one of the most successful individual tenures in the club's history. The 31-year-old announced his decision via an emotional social media post that look back on a decade filled with unprecedented domestic and European dominance.
Reflecting on his journey from a young prospect to a club icon, Stones wrote in the caption of a new Instagram post: “They say all good things must come to an end… but this thing we have had has been the greatest and it will remain a part of me forever”. He is following in the footsteps of fellow veteran Bernardo Silva, who also confirmed his emotional exit earlier this month as City begin a significant squad transition.
An emotional farewell
Stones added in an emotional video on his Instagram: "It has been my home for the past 10 years and it will be my home for the rest of my life. It has been a rollercoaster in many ways. I came as a kid and now leaving as a man - becoming a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player. I lived all my dreams out and lifted all the things that I came here to achieve.
"At the start of my career here I never would thought I would be in this position. Firstly, to achieve everything but to have the love, the bond with everyone. Every dream has been smashed out of the park."
Stones was Guardiola's second signing at City, becoming the world's second most expensive defender at the time.
"I don't think it would have been anywhere near as successful without him," said Stones. "I'm so grateful that I've been able to spend so long with him, win everything with him. I feel lucky and grateful for what he's done for me."
A decade of unprecedented silverware
Since arriving from Everton in 2016, Stones has been a cornerstone of the most successful era in Manchester City's history. During his time in Manchester, the defender has helped the club win 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the Champions League trophy in 2023. His ability to step into midfield and dictate play became a hallmark of City's treble-winning campaign.
In an official statement confirming his departure, the club said: “John Stones will leave Manchester City in the summer, bringing an end to a memorable and hugely successful ten-year stay at the Etihad.
“Armed with wonderful technique, a sublime passing range allied to a superb work rate and astute reading of the game, Stones was in many ways the very embodiment of Pep Guardiola’s City. Now, the Club and all of our supporters will take the time to deliver a fitting tribute and farewell to a superb servant of Manchester City Football Club at the end of the season.”
- Getty Images Sport
Fitness struggles and the final chapter
Despite his status as a club legend, the decision to part ways comes amid a difficult period for Stones regarding his fitness. Injuries have significantly limited his impact over the last two seasons, with the defender failing to start a Premier League match since October. With his contract set to expire, both parties have decided that a fresh start is the best path forward as City look to refresh their defensive options.
However, the story is not quite over yet. Stones remains part of the squad as they chase more silverware in the closing weeks of the 2025-26 campaign. With the Premier League title race reaching a fever pitch and an FA Cup final on the horizon, the man affectionately known as the 'Barnsley Beckenbauer' will be hoping to add one final set of trophies to his massive collection before saying his final goodbye to the Cityzens fans.