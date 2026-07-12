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Johan Manzambi to SNUB Newcastle! Aston Villa 'finalising' transfer for Freiburg star
Villa leapfrog Magpies in transfer race
Aston Villa are in the process of finalising a move to sign midfielder Manzambi from Freiburg, dealing a significant blow to their Premier League rivals.
While Newcastle United had previously reached a comprehensive agreement with Freiburg for a package worth over £50 million, the 20-year-old had yet to commit to the Tyneside project.
That hesitation allowed Villa to accelerate their own interest. The Athletic indicate the club ramped up their pursuit of Manzambi following the devastating news regarding Amadou Onana, who sustained a knee ligament injury at the 2026 World Cup with Belgium. Manzambi could now directly fill in for Onana, and the opportunity to play Champions League football next season is believed to have shifted the momentum in Villa's favour.
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Newcastle frustration as another target slips away
The collapse of the deal is a bitter pill for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who has seen the club struggle to get major signings over the line recently. There has been an understandable anxiety among the Newcastle fan-base when it comes to Manzambi, given how the club were gazumped by Liverpool for Victor Munoz last month.
Newcastle have pushed hard, with the executive team holding face-to-face talks with Freiburg and also trying to convince the player, his camp and his family as to why St James’ Park is where his development would be best served, but he now appears set to head to Villa instead.
The Champions League factor
Despite the financial might of the Magpies, they were unable to provide the one thing Manzambi craved: top-tier European competition. Newcastle cannot offer Champions League football, or European football of any capacity, and that left them vulnerable again in these talks.
Manzambi wanted to wait until Switzerland were eliminated from the World Cup before determining his future, which only occurred on Saturday as they suffered an extra time defeat to Argentina.
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Rising star of the Bundesliga and World Cup
Manzambi arrives with a reputation as one of Europe's most exciting young talents. He made 47 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign, recording seven goals and nine assists as Freiburg finished seventh in the Bundesliga, and played a prominent role in their run to the Europa League final. He excelled against Villa in that final, which initially sparked Unai Emery's interest.
His stock rose even further during a breakout World Cup campaign in North America. Manzambi scored twice after being introduced from the bench for the final 19 minutes of Switzerland’s 4-1 group-stage win against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He scored again after starting the 2-1 win over co-hosts Canada in their final group game, highlighting his ability to perform on the grandest stage before Switzerland were eventually eliminated in the quarter-finals.
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