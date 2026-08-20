'Ridiculous!' - Joe Cole slams Chelsea's £100m price tag on Blues star

Cole was blunt in his assessment of the valuation, claiming that a fair fee for the Portuguese attacker would be roughly half of Chelsea's current price.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole said: "£100 million is just a bit of a ridiculous amount. The Saudis will probably pay it because money is no object to them, but I don’t think Manchester City would pay £100 million for Pedro Neto.

"I think there is a lot of Saudi money within the consortium that runs Chelsea, so who knows if Chelsea are holding out for £100 million knowing the Saudi’s will come calling. I don’t think a sensible football person pays £100 million for Pedro Neto. I value him at half of that, around £50-60 million."