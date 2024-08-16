Jobe Bellingham sends message to fans after snubbing Premier League interest to sign new contract at Sunderland

Getty Images SportPeter McVitieJobe Bellingham sends message to fans after snubbing Premier League interest to sign new contract at SunderlandJobe BellinghamPremier LeagueSunderlandChampionshipJobe Bellingham has snubbed the opportunity to move to the Premier League in order to sign a contract extension at Sunderland.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBellingham wanted by Premier League teamsSunderland rejected offers for midfielderTeenager signed Black Cats contract extensionArticle continues below