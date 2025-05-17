Jobe Bellingham race hots up! Borussia Dortmund to face competition from Bundesliga rivals for Sunderland star's signature
Borussia Dortmund could face competition in their pursuit of Jobe Bellingham as Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt show interest in the midfielder.
- Dortmund to face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt for Bellingham
- Frankfurt could secure Champions League slot
- Sunderland face Sheffield United on May 24 in play-off final