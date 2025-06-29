Joao Pedro decides! In-demand star chooses next club as Chelsea and Newcastle battle over £60m Brighton forward
Joao Pedro has made his preference clear amid a high-profile tug-of-war between Chelsea and Newcastle. The £60 million-rated Brighton star is leaning toward a move to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea intensifying negotiations after their initial £58 million bid was rebuffed by the Seagulls. The Brazilian forward is now the Blues’ top target after they seal the deal for Jamie Gittens.
- Chelsea and Newcastle show interest in Pedro
- Brighton star would prefer move to Chelsea
- Chelsea pushing for second bid for the forward