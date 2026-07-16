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Joao Gomes to undergo Aston Villa medical ahead of £38m transfer from Wolves
Villa land their man in £38m deal
According to the BBC, Aston Villa have made a significant breakthrough in their pursuit of Gomes, with the Wolves star poised to undergo a medical on Thursday. The broadcaster reports that the deal is worth a total of £38m, consisting of an initial £34m payment with a further £4m structured in performance-related add-ons.
The 25-year-old Brazil international has been a standout performer for Wolves since arriving in England, but the opportunity to remain in the Premier League with a Champions League-bound side proved too good to turn down. Gomes has now left Wolves' temporary base in Portugal to travel to Birmingham and complete the formalities of the transfer.
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Filling the void in Emery’s engine room
Unai Emery has been desperate to bolster his midfield options following a series of high-profile departures and injuries. The club recently sanctioned the £35m sale of Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, leaving a creative gap in the middle of the park that needed immediate attention.
The situation at Villa Park was further complicated by the fitness of Amadou Onana. The former Everton man was ruled out until next year after suffering a serious knee injury while away on international duty with Belgium at the World Cup, forcing the Villa hierarchy to accelerate their recruitment plans for the current window.
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Competition beaten for the Brazilian
Villa were not the only club monitoring Gomes’ situation, as Atletico Madrid had also expressed a strong interest in securing his signature. However, the Spanish giants failed to finalise a deal, allowing Villa to move into pole position and secure a player who has proven his worth in the English top flight.
Despite Wolves’ struggles last season, which saw them finish at the foot of the table and suffer relegation to the Championship, Gomes remained a bright spark in their campaign. He made 41 appearances last term and has total of 130 games under his belt for the Molineux outfit since his arrival from Flamengo in 2023, chipping in with seven goals during his tenure.
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What comes next for Villa?
The arrival of Gomes is not expected to be the final piece of business for Villa this summer. They are also reportedly close to finalising the signing of Switzerland international Johan Manzambi from Freiburg. That deal is expected to be worth a club-record fee of over £50m.
These reinforcements come as Aston Villa prepare for a highly demanding campaign, marked by their return to the Champions League. Additionally, the Villans are set for a blockbuster clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup final, following their historic Europa League triumph last season, as they look to sustain this remarkable period of success.
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