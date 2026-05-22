Joao Felix reveals Cristiano Ronaldo 'suffered' with weight of Saudi Pro League title pursuit after Al-Nassr lift trophy for first time in seven years

Having completed a fantastic debut campaign after his high-profile transfer last summer, Felix recalled his decision to move to Saudi Arabia. Reflecting on his personal integration, the club's status, and the overwhelming relief shared with Ronaldo after the final whistle, Felix told Sport TV: "There were doubts, but I work every day to be the best I can be.

"I found myself in an environment that greatly favoured me. The type of game, the position, the teammates I had around me. It ended up being a fantastic season, which ended in the best way. When I make a decision, I think about it. The opportunity to come to Al Nassr wasn't something I considered one day. From the moment I accepted, I went all in. Sometimes things go well, sometimes not. This time I think it went perfectly."

He added: "It's special, as it was a time of much controversy. Winning with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia isn't easy. People in Portugal probably don't know that. There's a lot going on outside of football here. Al Nassr, unfortunately, is a small club and it's difficult to win the league. We managed it, it's a memorable day for the fans and the club.

"Cris has been trying to win his first title here, mainly the league. I know, because I'm with him every day, what he suffers with this, I know how much he wanted to win. I went to give him a hug. Best player in the Saudi league? There were many players who had good seasons. With Al Nassr being champions, I think it has to go to me or Cris."