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Joao Cancelo responds to talk of extending stay at Barcelona & explains difference between Hansi Flick & Xavi
Cancelo giving nothing away on Barca future
Despite reports that Flick and the squad have reached a consensus that he must stay, Cancelo was careful not to commit his future publicly yet. The 31-year-old’s situation is complicated by his contract with Al-Hilal, and while Barcelona are keen to keep him, financial hurdles remain a significant factor in any potential permanent agreement with the player who has played 13 times for the club since returning on loan.
"Anything can happen in football. I’m going to keep working, and I know what I want for next season. I want to help Barca stay in this competition and win La Liga. That’s the most important thing. My future isn’t relevant right now," Cancelo stated during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.
He further clarified his status by saying: "There are always options. I have a contract with Al-Hilal and I’m on loan at Barca, but there are always options. Football can change in an instant."
Flick's 'German style' vs the Xavi era
As Barcelona prepare for their crucial Champions League quarter-final first leg, Cancelo has shed light on the tactical evolution taking place at the Spotify Camp Nou.
The defender, who initially joined the club on loan from Manchester City in 2023 during Xavi's reign as coach, explained how current boss Flick has introduced a more aggressive approach to the team's play.
"The dynamic is different. With high pressure, we take risks, and I identify with those values. Flick has introduced the German style of pressing and jumping on the man closest to the ball. With this, you almost always have control of the game, but you take more risks," Cancelo noted.
When asked to compare the transition, he added: "I am very grateful to Xavi, he helped me a lot. Hansi is different, not better or worse. Hansi has more experience, but I think Xavi will be a very good coach too."
Dealing with the pressure of Atletico Madrid
Barcelona head into the European clash with momentum following a domestic victory over Diego Simeone's side, but Cancelo is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task. He emphasized the importance of securing a strong result at home before the return leg at the Metropolitano, a ground notoious for its hostile atmosphere.
"We expect the same from Atletico as we have in recent years. They are an aggressive team with talented players. We have to control them, as we did in the last match, and go for the win," the full-back explained. "The ideal scenario would be to get a result and put us in a good position in the tie, but we have to be prepared for anything."
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Flick on Cancelo's future
During the pre-match press conference for the Barcelona game against Atlético Madrid, Flick addressed the future of the Portuguese full-back, saying: "I'm not going to talk about the future now. He's doing a great job right now. He was playing with his national team and had a long trip home".
He added: "On Saturday, Joao gave it his all; you could see his level, and he finished the match exhausted. He has a very professional attitude and outstanding technique. He's helping us a lot now, and I appreciate it."