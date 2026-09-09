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Joan Laporta AFP/Josep Lago
Yosua Arya

Barcelona president Joan Laporta sends clear warning to Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho over referee drama

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Real Madrid
J. Mourinho
LaLiga

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has refused to be drawn into a war of words with Real Madrid following Jose Mourinho's recent complaints about refereeing. Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League opener against Feyenoord, Laporta instead chose to highlight his own club's ambitious targets for the season.

  • Laporta avoids refereeing war with Madrid

    Laporta has actively chosen to de-escalate tensions following Madrid's recent frustrations over refereeing decisions. The Barca president addressed the media during a board lunch ahead of his club's Champions League opener against Feyenoord. Los Blancos suffered their first defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Real Betis, a match marred by controversy.

    Kylian Mbappe missed a crucial penalty, prompting furious claims from the capital club that the spot-kick should have been retaken. Madrid argued that Real Betis defender Marc Bartra encroached into the penalty area before the ball was struck. However, the Technical Committee of Referees subsequently confirmed that the match officials made the correct decision and Bartra's position was entirely legal.

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  • Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Mourinho questions the VAR officials

    In the days following the defeat, Madrid manager Mourinho significantly amplified the club's complaints. The Portuguese coach publicly questioned the VAR system and cast doubt on whether the officials properly understood the rulebook. Despite the intense rhetoric coming from their fierce rivals, Laporta refused to take the bait. He sent a calm but firm message to both Mourinho and the Real Madrid hierarchy, establishing clear boundaries for institutional conduct.

    "What others do, in principle, as long as they do not cross the line of respect and institutional harmony, is no problem," Laporta explained, as quoted by El Desmarque. "Let them do what they consider appropriate."

  • Barca focused on domestic dominance

    Before addressing the Madrid controversy, Laporta took the opportunity to praise the squad assembled by sporting director Deco. He expressed immense satisfaction with the group and backed them to compete for top honours.

    "We have a great and very competitive squad, we are very happy," the president stated. "To win a third consecutive league title, which would be extraordinary. We aim to remain the 'King of Cups,' which would also be excellent. We aim to win the Super Cup to make a statement mid-season, showing that we are here to fight for the league title. And, of course, this year we want to win the Champions League."

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  • Hansi FlickGetty Images

    What's next for Barca?

    Following the Champions League clash against Feyenoord, Hansi Flick's team will return to Liga action against Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia this weekend. Boasting a perfect record of four league wins, the Catalan side will aim to extend that positive run.

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