Joan Laporta levels stunning new accusations at Real Madrid amid Negreira case scrutiny on Barcelona

People also asked Laporta about one of his slogans, "against it all and against everyone." He brought up Madrid's ties to the CTA again.

“Against all odds and against everyone is an expression to illustrate what has been happening to us at Barca for years," Laporta continued. "The club was dominated, subjugated. It was under intervention; they were allowed to do certain things with the intention of reaching this point. The exorbitant contracts weren’t subject to any economic oversight.

“We were up against a smear campaign orchestrated from Madrid regarding the Negreira case. What Barca did was legal, it was done very well. At that time, they were paying a company – we’ve already come across it – that produced referee reports to analyse the referees’ performance. I’m sure Real Madrid did the same. Now Real Madrid has Megia Davila, the wife of the Referees’ Committee.

“Doesn’t that seem disgraceful to you? It seems perfectly normal to you. Maybe they didn’t need to hire refereeing experts because they were already doing it, even better. Didn’t you realise that in Madrid or what? Is what Barca does disgraceful? Wasn’t what Madrid did disgraceful?”