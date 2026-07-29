Joan Laporta recovering from heart procedure as Barcelona president forced to miss pre-season trip to England after hospital admission

Laporta shared a detailed message of thanks to the healthcare professionals who oversaw his treatment and recovery.

"Everything went well," Laporta said on social media. "My arrhythmia has been reversed. My heart is beating rhythmically again. I am deeply grateful to the outstanding doctors, nurses and healthcare staff at Hospital de Barcelona, led by Dr. Jordi Morillas. They did an excellent job.

"I am also proud of Barca's medical services, led by Dr. Xavier Corbella, and of my chief of staff, Manana Giorgadze, who coordinated everything with great efficiency.

"I would also like to thank Dr. Valentí Fuster and his entire team at Mount Sinai for their valuable advice, which gave me peace of mind, as well as Dr. Brugada for recommending the procedure to follow in order to reverse the arrhythmia."



