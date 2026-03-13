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'He lied to our faces' - Dro Fernandez's agent accused of 'betrayal and hypocrisy' as Joan Laporta explains 'dirty trick' behind youth star's PSG shock move
A breakdown in trust at La Masia
The departure of rising star Fernandez to PSG has left a bitter taste at the Ciutat Esportiva. While the €8m fee added to the club's coffers, the internal reaction has been one of pure resentment. Barcelona officials believe a verbal agreement was bypassed to facilitate the move to the French capital.
Laporta and the sporting department feel the player's camp acted in bad faith, especially considering the efforts made to integrate the youngster into the first-team setup. The move is being viewed not as a standard professional exit, but as a calculated "backstab" by those managing the midfielder's career.
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Laporta's outburst of anger
In an appearance on the Jijantes channel, Laporta admitted he was still upset by Fernandez's departure earlier this year. He said: "Dro's departure was a real betrayal. I feel bad because I felt betrayed by Ivan de la Pena (his agent).
"Hansi [Flick] was very disappointed because I gave him playing time. 'Lo Pelat' is a special person because of his past at Barca, but he showed us his hypocrisy. We made an exception, and he did something very bad. He lied to us. And fortunately, we have a good relationship with PSG, and he didn't use his release clause."
Flick also expressed his frustration
Laporta's frustration echoes comments made by Flick, who had high hopes for the prodigy. The German tactician suggested that outside influences played a major role in swaying the teenager away from Catalonia.
"As a coach, what we do is give confidence to the players so that they grow," Flick explained. "I also know that there are people around him. You may not agree with what they do, but they are adults. There are people around them and it may incite them."
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Barca remains focused on chasing the title
Barcelona currently sit atop La Liga, four points ahead of rivals Real Madrid. The Blaugrana will be looking to secure a win against Sevilla to maintain their lead over Los Blancos. Following that, Flick's men will prepare for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Newcastle, after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Fernandez is still adapting to his new life at PSG. So far, he has started three of six matches in all competitions. The 18-year-old will be hoping to return to the starting lineup when Les Parisiens face Chelsea in the Champions League.
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