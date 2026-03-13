'He lied to our faces' - Dro Fernandez's agent accused of 'betrayal and hypocrisy' as Joan Laporta explains 'dirty trick' behind youth star's PSG shock move

The departure of rising star Fernandez to PSG has left a bitter taste at the Ciutat Esportiva. While the €8m fee added to the club's coffers, the internal reaction has been one of pure resentment. Barcelona officials believe a verbal agreement was bypassed to facilitate the move to the French capital.

Laporta and the sporting department feel the player's camp acted in bad faith, especially considering the efforts made to integrate the youngster into the first-team setup. The move is being viewed not as a standard professional exit, but as a calculated "backstab" by those managing the midfielder's career.