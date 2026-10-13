AFLOSPORT
'Playing the best football in Europe and the world' - Joan Laporta talks up red-hot Barcelona ahead of Galatasaray test
Unstoppable form fuels continental showdown
Club president Laporta has voiced immense conviction that his side are delivering the most captivating football on earth ahead of a pivotal European showdown. The chief's supreme confidence is grounded in a prolific attack that has plundered 39 goals while conceding just eight times so far this season. That remarkable return of 4.3 goals per game firmly cements the dominance of Flick's squad following their 3-0 victory over Getafe in their latest outing.
- AFP
Confident chief hails tactical spectacle
A flawless run of nine consecutive victories across all competitions has further solidified Laporta's belief that the Blaugrana's enthralling brand of football currently sets the benchmark above Europe's other elite clubs.
Assessing the level of performance produced by Flick's side when speaking to reporters, Laporta stressed: "Barca, with all due humility, is playing the best football in Europe and the world. There are other teams that are very good, like PSG or Bayern Munich, and they are also contenders to win competitions.
"Then again, there's always the odd surprise, and we have to be ready, but in terms of quality football, we are the ones playing the best and putting on a show. We make sure that football fans and Barca supporters have a good time; we play a style of football that people love."
Shared unity fosters elite ambition
Laporta was equally keen to underline the vital collaboration forged between Flick and sporting director Deco, who have successfully nurtured both internal competition and dressing-room harmony.
Addressing the squad's readiness ahead of their trip to Galatasaray, Laporta added: "The atmosphere and team spirit are key to everything, and Flick and his team, and Deco and his team, have achieved this. The Deco-Flick combination is working, and there's this atmosphere and this ambition, because whoever plays does very well, and those who haven't played want to improve on whoever has.
"It's a Champions League match, which is the best club competition in the world. We're coming into this game in very good form: yesterday's training session was very intense, they're highly motivated, and we have a good feeling about it."
- Anadolu Agency
Formidable record anchors European test
Barcelona's cutting edge faces a stern challenge away to Galatasaray following the confirmed absence of Raphinha, despite the captain enjoying a prolific run of 14 goals from just eight outings. Even without the Brazilian forward, the Blaugrana hold an impressive record of four straight away wins against Turkish opposition and remain unbeaten across their last nine meetings. Conversely, Okan Buruk's hosts are burdened by a bleak continental record, having won just one of their last 22 fixtures against Spanish sides.
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