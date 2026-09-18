'Szczesny or Livakovic?' – Injury blow sparks dramatic Barcelona goalkeeper decision for Hansi Flick

According to Marca, Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia underwent medical examinations on Thursday morning after experiencing discomfort in his right knee during Wednesday's victory over Racing Santander. The Catalan stopper picked up the issue when he slipped on the wet turf while retrieving a ball behind his goal in heavy rain.

Although he finished the first half, the awkward movement forced him off at halftime as a precaution.

Wojciech Szczesny came off the bench to replace him for the second half.