JJ Watt's NFL return bet in danger due to James Trafford's farming background as Burnley goalkeeper reveals secrets behind incredible clean sheet record
JJ Watt faces losing his NFL return bet with James Trafford, which focuses on clean sheets, due to the in-form Burnley goalkeeper’s farming roots.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- American football legend has made Clarets wager
- Trafford has gone over 1,000 minutes without conceding
- Has revealed when Watt needs to start getting nervous