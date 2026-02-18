AFP
Jhon Duran booked FIVE MINUTES into Zenit debut after ugly clash with opposition defender
A moment of madness in Russia
When chasing down a long ball from his teammate, Duran got involved in a battle with a defender. After a couple of shoves from both players, the striker appeared to jump above his opponent and grab him in a headlock before hauling him to the ground. It was a move more suited to a wrestling ring than a football pitch, and it immediately sparked concerns that the striker's stay in St Petersburg could be as volatile as his previous stints across Europe and the Middle East.
Fortunately for Duran, the situation did not escalate into a full-scale brawl. Before the referee makes his way over, both players get up to their feet and share a quick handshake. The referee then brandished a yellow card towards Duran and clearly told the players to calm down. The fact the game was a friendly may have served in Duran’s favour, with the official taking a more lenient approach than might have been expected in a competitive league fixture.
The turbulent path to St Petersburg
Duran’s arrival at Zenit marks the latest stop in what has become a journeyman's tale at a young age. Just over a year ago, the striker was playing Champions League football for Aston Villa, where he was a fan favourite for his ability to change games off the bench. He spent two years with the Midlands club, scoring 20 goals in 78 appearances in all competitions, challenging Ollie Watkins for a starting spot. However, his exit from Villa Park was shrouded in tension as he sought a departure from the Premier League.
The move to Saudi Arabia came after Duran was heavily linked with a move to West Ham and Chelsea, with the forward seemingly pushing for a move away from Villa Park. He eventually completed a controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January last year for a fee of £64.5 million. His time in the Pro League was short-lived, as he soon moved to Turkey on loan with Fenerbahce, reportedly tempted by a more lucrative salary, though he failed to settle and saw that agreement cancelled after just five goals.
Lingering questions over discipline
While Duran’s talent is undeniable, his disciplinary record remains a significant talking point for managers and scouts alike. During his tenure in England, his aggression sometimes crossed the line, most notably during a clash with Newcastle. Duran was sent off once during his time at Villa, when he was adjudged to have kicked out at defender Fabian Schar. That incident served as a precursor to the reports regarding his off-field conduct that began to emerge toward the end of his Premier League stay.
There have also been reports about the player’s attitude. The Athletic reported that while at Villa there were instances of him arriving late and disturbing team meetings with his attitude close to breaching the club’s disciplinary standards. These concerns followed him to Al-Nassr and Fenerbahce, and his headlock incident just minutes into his Zenit career suggests that the Colombian firebrand has yet to fully curb the impulsive streak that has complicated his rapid rise through world football.
Can Zenit tame the Colombian firebrand?
Zenit are currently navigating a unique period, as they remain banned from competing in UEFA competitions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For Duran, the move represents a chance to rebuild his form away from the intense spotlight of the top European leagues. The Russian giants will be hoping that his early booking is merely a sign of over-eagerness rather than a recurring theme, as they look to integrate his undeniable physicality and goal-scoring instinct into their domestic campaign.
Despite the early yellow card, Duran showed flashes of the athleticism that once made him one of the most sought-after young strikers in the world. However, the headlock incident serves as a stark reminder that with Duran, you often get the rough with the smooth. If Zenit can channel his aggression into his finishing, they may have a world-class asset on their hands; if not, his Russian adventure could prove to be another short and chaotic chapter in an already eccentric career path.
