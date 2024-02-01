Jesse Lingard left in limbo! Ex-Man Utd and England star's potential comeback falls through before Saudi Pro League transfer deadline

Jesse Lingard left in limbo! Ex-Man Utd and England star's potential comeback falls through before Saudi Pro League transfer deadlineChris BurtonGettyJesse LingardSaudi Pro LeagueTransfersManchester UnitedAl ShababPremier LeagueEx-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard remains in free agent limbo after reportedly seeing a move to the Saudi Pro League fall through.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReleased by Nottingham Forest in 2023Yet to be offered a contract anywhereLinks to teams in Turkey and America