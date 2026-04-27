Jesse Lingard assesses England's World Cup chances & reveals contact with Neymar after surprise Corinthians transfer

Life in Brazil has already brought Lingard into the orbit of some of the game's biggest icons. The Corinthians new boy revealed that he has been in touch with Neymar, who is back on the books of his boyhood club Santos. Lingard is relishing the opportunity to potentially face the former Barcelona man on the pitch when Corinthians cross paths with Santos in the near future.

"It's always good to play against world-class players," Lingard explained. "You can test yourself against some of these guys."

Reflecting on a famous viral moment where he teased ex-Man Utd team-mate Marcus Rashford for chatting with Neymar about the weather, Lingard joked that he might use the same tactic. "There'd be too many memes about that, to be honest," he laughed. "I might mention the Brazilian weather... it is sunny!"