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Jesse Derry posts update after horror injury that left 18-year-old Chelsea debutant needing hospital treatment
Derry speaks after frightening Stamford Bridge collision
Derry has provided an update following a worrying incident during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest that left the youngster requiring hospital treatment. The 18-year-old winger had been enjoying an impressive full Premier League debut before a heavy clash of heads with Zach Abbott just before half-time brought play to a halt.
The incident caused concern inside Stamford Bridge, with Derry requiring immediate medical attention before being taken to St Mary’s Hospital. Despite the setback, the youngster has reassured supporters by sharing a message on social media thanking those who helped him during the incident.
Chelsea teenager thanks medical staff and supporterso here
Derry addressed the situation on Instagram following his hospitalisation and expressed gratitude to those who assisted him.
"A dream come true to start at Stamford Bridge for my Premier League debut," he wrote. "I’d like to thank all the Chelsea medical staff, everyone at St Mary’s Hospital, my teammates, and all the fans for their great support. I can’t wait to be back playing in front of everyone very soon."
Promising display ended prematurely
Before the injury, Derry had been one of Chelsea’s standout performers in a match that eventually ended in a 3–1 defeat. Having previously only appeared in FA Cup games against Wrexham and Hull City, the winger looked comfortable on the Premier League stage. The teenager was heavily involved in Chelsea’s attacking play during the opening stages.
One notable moment saw him produce a clever reverse pass for Joao Pedro, which led to Enzo Fernandez striking the woodwork. He also attempted an ambitious acrobatic effort midway through the first half, highlighting his confidence.
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Focus shifts to recovery after breakthrough moment
For now, attention remains on Derry’s recovery after the worrying incident. Chelsea supporters will hope the teenager can return quickly after showing encouraging signs during his first Premier League start.
Meanwhile, the Blues have struggled to maintain consistency this season, losing 13 of their 35 Premier League matches, leaving them currently in ninth place and failing to qualify for next season's Champions League. However, Derry’s emergence offers a positive glimpse of the club’s future if he can recover fully and continue his development in the senior side.