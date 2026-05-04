AFP
Terrifying moment for Jesse Derry as Chelsea youngster is stretchered off in Premier League debut after nasty clash of heads with Zach Abbott
Full debut ends in tragedy for Derry
Jesse Derry's landmark afternoon turned into a nightmare after just a few minutes of action against Nottingham Forest. Handed a surprise full Premier League debut by caretaker manager Calum McFarlane, the Cobham graduate was introduced to the starting XI to fill the void left by injured duo Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto.
The youngster was left needing oxygen after a sickening clash of heads with Nottingham Forest defender Zach Abbott. As Derry attempted to control an awkward bouncing ball, he ended up knocking it into the air. Abbott then lunged forward and jumped to contest it, but instead of making contact with the ball, he struck the young Blues player on the side of the head, leaving both players on the ground.
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Stamford Bridge falls silent for treatment
While Abbott was able to get back to his feet, Derry remained down on the pitch. Play was halted for more than ten minutes as medical staff at Stamford Bridge provided oxygen and treated him on the field. The seriousness of the incident was immediately clear, with several players visibly shaken.
Derry had earlier won Chelsea a penalty in the sequence, but his teammates were more concerned with his condition and called for play to be stopped. As he was stretchered off, both Chelsea and Forest supporters rose to applaud him in a show of support.
Palmer fails to capitalise on penalty
After a delay of around ten minutes while Derry received treatment, Cole Palmer stepped up to take the resulting penalty. Normally reliable from the spot, the England international was unable to convert, as Matz Sels guessed correctly and produced a strong save.
Palmer briefly looked set to follow up on the rebound, but Sels reacted quickly to smother the chance. It was a crucial opportunity that Chelsea failed to convert in a tense moment.
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Blues face uphill battle for Europe
Derry’s injury capped a difficult day for McFarlane, whose side found themselves 3-1 down. Defeat leaves the West Londoners languishing in ninth place, only three points away from Newcastle United in 13th.
Before the match, Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League depended on several results going their way. With their top-five chances now effectively gone, the club must aim for sixth place and hope Aston Villa win the Europa League while also finishing in the top five to secure Champions League qualification.