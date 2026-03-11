Jess Park exclusive: Lionesses star on joining Man Utd from Man City and the message of 'freedom' that has her thriving as Red Devils prepare for League Cup final showdown with Chelsea

It prompted a lot of criticism of United. None of that was a reflection on Park, a wonderful and creative talent, but instead came because the Red Devils had done limited business all summer, meaning they were heading into a season that would see them compete on four fronts for the first time with a squad that didn’t look deep enough. United needed to recruit more before the deadline, not let players go.

That feeling only intensified in the first half of the season, when the club's lack of depth no doubt played a part in their inability to mount a serious WSL title challenge. But no criticism can be levelled at the club for what they have done with Park.

Revitalised by the freedom handed to her by United boss Marc Skinner, who has crafted out a unique role for her on the pitch, the England international has helped this team overcome serious flaws to reach the Champions League quarter-finals and Sunday’s League Cup final.

“Of course, you're going to be a little bit sceptical,” Park tells GOAL ahead of this weekend’s clash with Chelsea, reflecting on her move from the blue side of Manchester to the Red Devils. “But as soon as I hit the field, I heard the fans straight away and that's much appreciated. I've loved every minute of it.”