Jerome Boateng training with Barcelona after seeing Bayern Munich coaching internship cancelled due to fan protests over assault conviction
Barcelona welcome Boateng for coaching practicals
According to a report from El Confidencial, the retired German defender visited the club's training ground to meet with current Barcelona head coach Flick and striker Robert Lewandowski, both former colleagues from his time in Bavaria. Boateng, who retired from professional football at the age of 37 in September following a final spell with Austrian side LASK, intends to obtain his coaching badges and requires practical training hours to complete the process.
Barcelona officially acknowledged Boateng’s presence via their social media channels, posting a video of his arrival with the message: "Welcome to the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Jerome Boateng!" The Catalan club have opened their doors to the 2014 World Cup winner to allow him to observe training sessions under Flick, whom he worked with successfully during treble-winning campaigns at Bayern and with the Germany national team.
A Report from Sport.es indicates that Boateng is expected to spend several days using the club's facilities as he navigates the next steps in his post-playing career.
Bayern internship cancelled after supporter backlash
Prior to arriving in Catalonia, Boateng had attempted to begin a similar coaching internship at Bayern Munich’s Sabener Strasse base. However, the proposed return of the long-serving defender was met with fierce opposition from the club's supporters' groups due to his legal history.
During recent matches, Bayern fans displayed banners in the stands unequivocally condemning the club's decision to offer him a platform. One banner displayed by ultras read: “Draw the line against misogynistic violence”, while another stated: “No place for villains in our club — no more space for Boateng,” alongside explicit chants telling the former defender to leave. Consequently, Bayern management made the decision to halt the internship programme for their former player in response to the hostile reaction.
The protests and controversy stem from Boateng’s prolonged legal issues regarding domestic violence. In July 2024, a Munich court issued a final ruling in a long-running case concerning assault against his ex-partner and mother of his twin daughters, Sherin Senler.
Boateng was found guilty of intentional simple bodily harm following an incident during a vacation in the Caribbean in 2018. According to the complaint, the player was accused of insulting, punching, and biting Senler, causing facial injuries. While Boateng admitted to a heated argument occurring, he denied assaulting her. The final verdict imposed a suspended fine of €200,000, a formal warning, and a mandatory donation to charity. This followed earlier trials in 2021 and 2022 which had initially seen significantly higher fines handed down before appeals and procedural errors led to the reopened trial and final reduced sentence.
Further allegations and the Kasia Lenhardt tragedy
Boateng has faced further intense scrutiny regarding his relationship with another ex-girlfriend, model Kasia Lenhardt, who committed suicide in 2021. Following her death, allegations of abuse during their relationship emerged.
German outlet Der Spiegel reported that Lenhardt possessed voice messages in which she claimed Boateng had almost broken her left thumb, alongside photos of bruises on her arms she alleged were caused by him throwing glasses in a hotel room. A Berlin lawyer confirmed to the newspaper that Lenhardt intended to file a formal assault complaint shortly before her death. Munich prosecutors reopened an investigation into alleged bodily harm related to this relationship after her suicide, but the case was definitively closed in March 2025 due to insufficient evidence, partly because the primary witness had died.
The controversy surrounding the former Germany international intensified further in March 2024 when Der Spiegel obtained a document containing an email allegedly sent by Boateng's own mother, Martina, to a lawyer in 2021 following Lenhardt's death.
In the document, she reportedly confirmed allegations of domestic violence against her son, stating: "For years, my son has psychologically and physically abused women; now Kasia Lenhardt has committed suicide, and he continues to refuse to face the consequences of his actions."
What next for Barcelona and Boateng?
Boateng is expected to remain at Barcelona's training facilities for the coming days as he completes the practical components required for his coaching qualifications. The club's decision to facilitate this has already drawn criticism and is likely to face continued scrutiny. Meanwhile, Flick’s first team continue their preparations for their return to La Liga action against Athletic Club on Saturday, looking to maintain their lead at the top of the table.
