Jeremy Doku ruled out of Belgium clash with Iran after respiratory infection flares up again

The news came as a bolt from the blue for the Red Devils just before their scheduled group training session in California. Doku was a notable absentee from the pitch as the squad gathered to prepare for their second match of the tournament. It has since been confirmed that he will play no part in the clash against Iran due to a persistent respiratory issue.

According to Sporza, the winger has been struggling with his breathing for several weeks. Doku originally travelled with the squad from Belgium while suffering from a severe cold, although he appeared to be on the mend after a strong second-half performance in the tournament opener against Egypt. However, his condition deteriorated on Saturday evening following a difficult night in Los Angeles.