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USA WC26 SOCCER D1 BELGIUM RED DEVILS VS EGYPTAFP
Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Jeremy Doku ruled out of Belgium clash with Iran after respiratory infection flares up again

Belgium
World Cup
J. Doku
Iran
Belgium vs Iran

Belgium’s World Cup preparations have been hit by a significant setback as star winger Jeremy Doku has been ruled out of the upcoming group stage fixture against Iran. The Manchester City attacker is struggling with a recurring respiratory infection that has forced him out of training in Los Angeles.

  • A recurring health setback in Los Angeles

    The news came as a bolt from the blue for the Red Devils just before their scheduled group training session in California. Doku was a notable absentee from the pitch as the squad gathered to prepare for their second match of the tournament. It has since been confirmed that he will play no part in the clash against Iran due to a persistent respiratory issue.

    According to Sporza, the winger has been struggling with his breathing for several weeks. Doku originally travelled with the squad from Belgium while suffering from a severe cold, although he appeared to be on the mend after a strong second-half performance in the tournament opener against Egypt. However, his condition deteriorated on Saturday evening following a difficult night in Los Angeles.

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    Official health update and treatment plan

    Following consultations with the Belgian medical staff, the decision was made to withdraw the player from selection to allow him to recover fully. The attacker has now been placed on a course of antibiotics to combat the infection. "It is better to let him rest now and then work towards the last group match against New Zealand," explained Vincent Mannaert, Belgium's sports director.

    Mannaert's statement confirms not risking him in the immediate fixture. The hope is that the intensive rest period and medication will allow the explosive winger to return to full fitness for the final Group G next week.

  • Tactical adjustments for the Red Devils

    Doku’s absence creates a significant void in the Belgian attack, forcing coach Garcia to rethink his offensive strategy. The Manchester City man is known for his ability to beat defenders one-on-one, a trait that Belgium will surely miss against a disciplined Iranian defence. To compensate, internal shifts in the starting XI are expected.

    The most likely solution will see Leandro Trossard move over to his preferred left-flank position. This opening on the right side of the attack leaves a vacancy that could be filled by several candidates. Dodi Lukebakio, Alexis Saelemaekers and Charles De Ketelaere are all considered viable options to step into the starting lineup for the crucial match.

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  • Belgium v Egypt: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Group G landscape and qualifying stakes

    Belgium currently find themselves in a tight battle in Group G, where all four teams – including New Zealand and Egypt – sit on one point following the opening round of games. The match against Iran in Los Angeles remains a pivotal moment for the Red Devils if they are to secure a smooth path through to the round of 16.



World Cup
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Iran crest
Iran
IRN