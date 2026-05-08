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Jean-Philippe Mateta admits failed AC Milan transfer 'hurt' as Crystal Palace striker remains on Rossoneri radar
Mateta reflects on collapsed Milan move
Mateta has revealed the psychological impact of his failed January transfer to Milan after the deal collapsed at the final stage. The Serie A side were in advanced talks with Crystal Palace over a move for the 1997-born striker during the final days of the winter transfer window. Milan were reportedly prepared to pay €35 million to secure the French forward.
Mateta initially passed medical tests, but Milan’s medical staff requested further specialist examinations due to a knee issue he had been carrying since mid-November. The results did not satisfy the club, prompting Milan’s hierarchy to cancel the transfer and forcing the striker to return to south London to finish the season under Oliver Glasner.
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Mateta opens up on the emotional impact
Mateta admitted the collapse of the deal was difficult to process at the time. The striker focused on regaining his place in the Palace side after returning from the setback.
"Honestly, it hurt me psychologically at the time, when they told me it had fallen through,” he told L’Equipe. “Then, I quickly reflected on how to recover. I consulted several specialists and they assured me there was no need for an operation. I focused on the next step, until my return. I worked hard to show Oliver Glasner that the ‘JP’ leader was there to take back his place and win with the team."
Milan could revisit the move
Despite the January collapse, the link between Mateta and Milan remains active. Milan sporting director Igli Tare has previously suggested the situation could be revisited, saying: "In the future we will see what happens."
Speculation has also grown after Mateta’s agent, Paul Latouche, was spotted at San Siro during Milan’s clash with Juventus. The sighting has fuelled suggestions the Italian club could reignite negotiations as they continue their search for a new central striker.
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Summer decision may await
Milan are expected to prioritise signing a new starting centre-forward in the summer transfer window, with Mateta fitting the physical profile they are seeking. For now, the Frenchman remains focused on finishing the season with Palace under Glasner. However, with his fitness restored and Milan still monitoring his situation, a renewed attempt to bring him to Serie A cannot be ruled out.