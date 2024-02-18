Javier Tebas insists losing Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo 'didn't damage' La Liga & suggests Kylian Mbappe's proposed transfer to Real Madrid will help cut gap to Premier League
Javier Tebas has insisted losing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo "didn't damage" La Liga, while weighing in on Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid talk.
- Mbappe expected to join Real Madrid from PSG
- May be biggest La Liga star since Messi & Ronaldo
- Tebas believes he will help Spanish league grow