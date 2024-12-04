Javier Mascherano vows he won't 'jeopardise relationship' with Lionel Messi & ex-Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami as new boss responds to nepotism suggestions
New Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has vowed to maintain his friendship with former Barcelona colleagues like Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mascherano responds to nepotism suggestions
- Will maintain friendship with Messi and Co.
- Argentine replace Martino at the helm