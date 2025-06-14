AFP
'We’ve spent months trying to reinforce the squad' - Javier Mascherano acknowledges Inter Miami's lack of depth ahead of Club World Cup
Inter Miami make their Club World Cup debut this Saturday against Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium
- They share Group A with Al Ahly, Palmeiras, and Porto
- Mascherano spoke to the media ahead of the match
- Only William Yarbrough was added as a reinforcement ahead of the tournament
