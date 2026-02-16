Jarrod Bowen to break Danny Dyer’s heart?! Transfer prediction made that would leave West Ham-mad father-in-law disappointed

A source has previously told Heat of Dyer’s desperation to see Bowen remain an on-field leader in east London: “They’ve always joked that Danny would rather Jarrod cheat on his daughter than leave West Ham. Of course, he understands Jarrod may have to leave for the sake of his career – he’s just praying the team turn things around and that Jarrod gives West Ham one last chance.”

Another former Hammer, ex-England international left-back Nigel Winterburn, has previously told GOAL of the big decisions that Bowen faces - with his situation being likened to that which the Premier League legend once faced at Southampton: “For me, football is about ambition. Sometimes you can, as a player, be at the right club, at the right time and they can be successful. With Bowen, it’s difficult to know what his real thoughts are.

“I’m not saying pushing for a move, but will he - if a big offer comes in for him - want to entertain it? Will West Ham entertain that offer for him? He’s a talented player. It’s so hard to judge whether that player wants to move to the next level in the Premier League - which could mean, maybe, slightly less game time. At West Ham, he is guaranteed to start every single week if he is fit, I don’t think that’s in question. If you moved to one of the top four, you could say that might be in question - you might not start every week.

“We saw a little bit of this years and years ago, the same sort of situation, with Matt Le Tissier. He didn’t want to leave Southampton, but there were some good offers for him. I think Man United might have been one at the time. He felt comfortable where he was and that’s what he wanted to do. You have to respect that.”