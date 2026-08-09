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Jarrod Bowen over Bradley Barcola! Liverpool told they missed transfer trick as Michael Owen sounds ‘massive price’ warning in pursuit of PSG forward
Asking price: Barcola comes with £145m transfer fee
As Barcola still has two years left to run on his contract at Parc des Princes, the reigning champions of Ligue 1 are under no pressure to sell. With that in mind, it is being reported that PSG are demanding £145 million ($195m) from any deal done during the summer window of 2026.
Liverpool, who broke the British transfer record on a couple of occasions 12 months ago when snapping up Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, are finding it difficult to justify such a hefty outlay - given that no funds were generated when releasing Salah as a free agent.
The Reds are running out of time in which to get another proven wide man through the doors at Anfield, with the 2026-27 campaign a matter of weeks away, and are considered to have stumbled down the wrong recruitment alley.
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Do Liverpool need to win transfer race for Barcola?
Quizzed on the links to Barcola and whether Liverpool need to win the race for his signature, former Reds striker Owen - speaking via Sportsbookreview.com, which also provides a Kalshi promo code - told GOAL: “He's obviously very good, but he's going to come at a massive price. I don't think they have to win it. There's other great players out there.
“You know what I would have done a couple of months ago if I was Liverpool - that's try to do everything to sign Jarrod Bowen. I can't believe he's going to be desperate to play in the Championship. Looks like he is now, whatever he's done. To replace Salah, I thought that could have been a good move.
“Barcola is obviously top class, but he's going to come at a price. There's obviously other great players around the world. It's one that you can definitely see because they absolutely need some talented wide players. It's not always that these players come available. If he is available and it's an easy one to do, barring the big price tag, then yes, I can see that one being pushed by Liverpool.”
Would Bowen have been a better option for Liverpool?
Owen is not the first to suggest that Liverpool should have asked questions about England international Bowen. He suffered relegation out of the Premier League last season as captain of West Ham.
The 29-year-old - with family ties to the East End of London courtesy of wife Dani Dyer - has stated that he will be staying put and gracing the Championship this year. Would interest from Anfield have altered that stance?
Owen’s former strike partner with Liverpool and England, Emile Heskey, has previously said: “Would Jarrod Bowen be a downgrade from Mohamed Salah? I think most players are a downgrade compared to Salah but to be honest with you Bowen is a different type of player and he would probably help the formation because he’s going to work a little bit harder than Mo.
“I'm not saying Mo doesn't work hard but Bowen has a different work rate and work ethic because he's coming from West Ham and before that the lower leagues. It’s totally different. Andrew Robertson was arguably one of our best signings and he came from Hull City.”
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Bowen staying at West Ham as Arsenal join Barcola chase
Bowen is tied to a contract at West Ham through to 2030 and will be looking to help them bounce back into the big time at the first attempt - with any admiring glances from afar being ignored for now.
Barcola, meanwhile, finds himself at the centre of a transfer saga that may deliver plenty of twists and turns. Having seen a move to Liverpool mooted, Premier League title holders Arsenal - who were linked with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior - are now being credited with interest.
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