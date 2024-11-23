Leicester City v Birmingham City - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Jamie Vardy ranked above Harry Kane & Wayne Rooney among English strikers as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca heaps praise on his ex-Leicester employee

Enzo Maresca has praised Jamie Vardy, labelling him the best English striker in his generation - ranking him above Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.

  • Vardy, 37, set to start against Chelsea on Saturday
  • The striker scored 20 goals last season under Maresca
  • He has 194 Leicester goals since 2012 transfer
