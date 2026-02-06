Jamie Vardy in League Two?! Ex-Leicester star Christian Fuchs reveals talks with Cremonese striker over stunning transfer to England's fourth tier after taking manager's job

Fuchs is as surprised as anybody to find himself in the dugout, with his initial plan being to focus on businesses away from football, including a clothing line, the Fox Soccer Academy and maybe even a venture into NFL as a kicker. “I never saw myself in this role,” he admits. “To be honest, it didn’t entice me at all. Now, I really, really enjoy it.”

While focused on events at Newport, Fuchs is keeping an eye on how Leicester are faring - with a tough time for the Foxes seeing them hit with a points deduction in the Championship while looking for their fifth permanent manager in the space of 20 months, having parted company with Marti Cifuentes.

Fuchs said of goings on at the King Power Stadium: “It’s tough to see, the points deduction, which will put them right into a relegation battle. I checked the table right away. It hurts because as much as I’m dedicated and committed to what I’m doing here with Newport, I’ll always be a Leicester supporter. I have watched almost every single game since I left. It hurts a lot.”

Quizzed on whether he could return to the East Midlands in a coaching capacity at some stage, the 39-year-old former left-back added: “Yes. I’m not making secrets. I went through everything with that club that you can imagine and cannot imagine, from the highest highs to the lowest lows. That creates a special bond. I said when I left that you might lose a player but you gain a fan. That’s what I am.

“Chris Finn [Newport’s head of operations] said to me the other day: ‘It doesn’t look good for Leicester...they might sack the manager soon. Bye, Christian!’ They know how much Leicester means to me. I might need to make it more of a secret but I cannot. It doesn’t take anything away from my loyalty here, the energy and hard work I put in. This club gave me the first opportunity here in the UK to be a manager. So, I am very thankful for that. That has a special place but Leicester is just different.”