Jamie Carragher tips Manchester City to beat Arsenal to Premier League title while dismissing Liverpool and Manchester United chances

Carragher believes the Premier League title will remain a private battle between Manchester City and Arsenal, with the Liverpool legend backing Maresca to succeed Pep Guardiola by reclaiming the domestic crown.

Speaking on the Football Ramble podcast, Carragher explained his reasoning for picking the blue half of Manchester despite the managerial upheaval. "Where we are right now, and we know there’s still a month to go transfer-wise, I can only see Arsenal or City," Carragher said.

"There’s a question because he [Maresca] is new to the role but I’m a fan of Maresca in terms of what he does on the pitch, in terms of what happened at Chelsea, in terms of watching him tactically and how he set up."



