'Simmering resentment' - Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool fans are right to feel 'upset' over Trent Alexander-Arnold's impending exit ahead of protracted Real Madrid move

Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool fans are right to feel "upset" over Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the club ahead of a possible Real Madrid move.

  • Trent announces Liverpool exit
  • Expected to join Real Madrid
  • Carragher says Reds fans are right to feel upset
