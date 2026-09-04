Jamie Carragher rips into Liverpool duo who are 'NEVER going to play' under Andoni Iraola as new era takes ruthless turn

Speaking on The Overlap, former Liverpool defender Carragher offered a blunt assessment of the duo's standing at Anfield. He suggested that neither player fits into Iraola’s tactical vision for the upcoming campaign.

"Liverpool have got two players in the squad who are never going to play," Carragher claimed. "And there are all these quotas, you can only have 17 players and all that. They have got Chiesa and Endo. It’s like they are never going to kick a ball."

The Sky Sports pundit was particularly critical of the club's decision to retain the Japanese midfielder this summer. "Endo should have been moved on," he added. "He has done great, a bit of a cult hero."



