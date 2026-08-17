'No top team plays football like that!' - Jamie Carragher slams 'basketball' Liverpool as Andoni Iraola era begins with tactical chaos

Liverpool concluded their summer preparations with a 2-0 victory over Como at Anfield on Sunday, but the scoreline did not mask the underlying issues for Carragher. The Reds have endured a volatile pre-season in terms of defensive stability, witnessing a total of 18 goals across their previous five friendlies, split equally between goals scored and conceded.

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate in association with Sky Bet, Carragher delivered a scathing assessment of the current setup. "Liverpool will be interesting this season," the former defender said. "I’m intrigued to see how it goes and what players they’re going to get and how they are going to go about the season.

"Liverpool have too many attacking players on the pitch, they just want to bomb forward. And it’s the same in pre-season at Liverpool this season - it’s just a basketball game. No top team plays football like that. I don’t believe it."



