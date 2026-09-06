Jamie Carragher faces Gary Neville's wrath after comparing Arsenal striker Kai Havertz to Roberto Firmino

The disagreement unfolded on Sky Sports during Super Sunday, as the pundits analysed Arsenal and their attacking options. Arsenal have relied heavily on Havertz, who joined from Chelsea for £65 million in 2023, consistently starting him ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.

While assessing his impact following a 3-0 win against Coventry, Neville expressed doubts about his ability to terrify defenders, stating: "I think having Havertz up front means the centre-backs can afford to edge over to his side a little bit more, because Havertz is a good player, he's a very good performer, but he's not going to frighten the life out of you."