Getty Images Sport
Jamie Carragher faces Gary Neville's wrath after comparing Arsenal striker Kai Havertz to Roberto Firmino
Neville rejects Havertz and Firmino comparison
The disagreement unfolded on Sky Sports during Super Sunday, as the pundits analysed Arsenal and their attacking options. Arsenal have relied heavily on Havertz, who joined from Chelsea for £65 million in 2023, consistently starting him ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.
While assessing his impact following a 3-0 win against Coventry, Neville expressed doubts about his ability to terrify defenders, stating: "I think having Havertz up front means the centre-backs can afford to edge over to his side a little bit more, because Havertz is a good player, he's a very good performer, but he's not going to frighten the life out of you."
- Getty Images Sport
Carragher defends his controversial attacking claim
Carragher immediately countered Neville's assessment by referencing how Firmino enabled Mohamed Salah to thrive at Liverpool, arguing: "It didn't stop Mo Salah with Firmino." This comparison struck a nerve with Neville, who quickly fired back: "No, no, no. Please, don't disrespect Firmino in terms of what a player he was by the way." When Carragher attempted to clarify that he was only speaking "In terms of goalscoring," Neville doubled down on his praise for the Brazilian. He added: "He was unbelievable in the way in which he was a foil for [Sadio] Mane and Salah, it was essential."
The final verdict on the tactical debate
The tactical debate concluded with Carragher asking: "So why can't Havertz be that kind of player?" Neville delivered a blunt final assessment, stating: "I don't think Havertz is as good as Firmino in any way, shape, or form."
Firmino cemented his legacy by recording 111 goals and 76 assists across 362 matches during his eight years at Anfield. While operating primarily as a forward who dropped deep to connect play, he helped secure several major honours, including the Premier League and Champions League. Meanwhile, Havertz has registered 38 goals and 18 assists in 114 appearances for Arsenal, spearheading a system supported by Christos Tzolis, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.
- Getty Images Sport
What lies ahead for the Arsenal attack?
Arsenal have a challenging schedule ahead as they look to defend their Premier League crown. Having failed to secure another forward before the transfer deadline, the club have placed immense trust in Havertz to lead the line. The German must now maintain his fitness and consistency, proving he can orchestrate Mikel Arteta's attack as effectively as Firmino once did for Jurgen Klopp.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting