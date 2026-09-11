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Jamie Carragher brands Manchester United boss Michael Carrick an 'interim solution' incapable of winning major titles
Carragher questions Carrick's credentials
Carrick was handed the permanent managerial role after impressing during his interim spell, guiding Manchester United to a third-placed finish and Champions League qualification.
However, Carragher has questioned whether Carrick has what it takes to thrive at Old Trafford. Writing in his Daily Telegraph column, Carragher stated: "To most, it feels like Carrick remains an interim solution in all but name, entrusted with the keys to Old Trafford until a super coach can move in during the summer of 2027. Carrick will not see it that way, of course, but there are certain perceptions which will be tough to shake off."
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Lacking the necessary stardust
Speaking to talkSPORT, Carragher expanded on his brutal verdict and explained why he doubts Carrick will secure major silverware: "I don’t think Manchester United will win a league title or a Champions League with Michael Carrick. I’ve said that openly, but I think it’s right that he’s got the job right now. His results are fantastic."
Carragher also pointed out a perceived lack of aura, adding: "But I think the managers who win the biggest trophies, they’ve got an X-factor of stardust - Michael Carrick’s still got to prove that he’s got that."
Backed in the transfer market
Manchester United have backed Carrick during the summer transfer window, spending £140 million to bring in Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos. Despite this investment, the club have endured a mixed start to the Premier League campaign, recording one win, one draw and one defeat, starting with a 2-0 loss to newly-promoted Hull City.
Addressing how Carrick and former interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer landed the job, Carragher wrote: "That cannot change the fact that based on their coaching CVs alone, they would never have been approached by another elite club in England or Europe, nor would others have had any sentimental attachment to consider when determining the merits of offering a permanent deal."
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What next for Manchester United?
Carrick will face his most severe examination yet when Manchester United welcome rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford this weekend. After bouncing back with a 4-0 victory over Sabah in the Champions League on Thursday night, the squad will need to prove they can compete against the Premier League's elite and answer Carragher's harsh criticisms on the pitch.
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