James Trafford opens up on Jordan Pickford battle as Leeds star guns for England No. 1 spot

Tuchel’s arrival as England manager has brought an immediate sense of competition to the squad, particularly between the sticks. For the first time in nearly a decade, Jordan Pickford’s status as the undisputed first choice is being scrutinised, with Trafford emerging as the primary challenger. The Leeds United goalkeeper was a surprise inclusion for the recent Nations League clash against world champions Spain, where he earned his third senior cap. The manager has already confirmed that the rotation will continue, with Trafford set to feature in the upcoming fixture against Czechia.

Reflecting on the experience of facing the world’s elite, Trafford remained grounded about the performance and the goals conceded during the narrow loss. "I want to try and save every shot and I didn't and it's just the reality of playing against a top team," Trafford stated, as cited by The Guardian.