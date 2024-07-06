Colombia captain James Rodriguez is undergoing a resurgence of form, and it might just yield a Copa America 2024 trophy

In the 2014 FIFA World Cup, James Rodriguez emerged as the next big superstar in global men’s soccer. Scorer of the strike of a generation - a stupendous volley against Uruguay that won him the Goal of the Tournament award - Rodriguez captured the hearts of many with his brilliant skills in Brazil.

His breakout performances earned him a big-money move from AS Monaco to Spanish superpower Real Madrid shortly after the tournament. Following his time in the Spanish capital, stints in Germany, England, Qatar and Greece followed.

Now? He's gone full-circle, back where his career really began during that World Cup: in Brazil, with powerhouse Sao Paulo.

Back again as captain of his national team, Rodriguez is the face of Colombia, their leader, and long-time servant of Los Cafeteros.

Now, in what may be his final Copa America, he’s leaving everything on the pitch to try and lift his first trophy with the national team.

GOAL takes a look at how the Golden Boy of a generation, now 32, is once again playing at his best ahead of Colombia’s knockout quarterfinal match Saturday night against Panama in Glendale, Arizona.