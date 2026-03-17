James Milner exclusive: Premier League record appearance holder admits personal accolades don't compare to trophies & 'special' dressing rooms

Milner is passing on words of wisdom in the ‘Best Worst Team’ campaign - having teamed up with Warley FC, a side that registered one win and 18 defeats last season while conceding 81 goals. He has not ruled out a move into coaching once retirement is reached and hopes to give back to the game in any way he can.

He knows how hard it is to make the grade, but sees grassroots football as being the lifeblood of English football as starry-eyed hopefuls of the future seek to tread the same path that has taken him to the very top.

Milner said of games on the streets and in the park being as important now as they have ever been: “100%, it's where it all starts. No one starts in an academy. No one starts playing in the Premier League on the best pitches. It starts everywhere.

“You play football, you love kicking a ball around. You love being out there with your mates, wherever it is, whether it's in your living room at home with a balloon or being told off by your mum for kicking the ball against the sofa or whether it's in your garden or cul-de-sac. I was always jealous of my mates because they lived in a cul-de-sac and could play on the street and I lived on a busy road so I had to go over to the field and I wasn't old enough. It wasn’t until you get to a certain age that you can go on your own, so you can't always go. So you’re kicking the ball against your garage and it’s flying into the neighbour's garden and he’s getting annoyed at you because it's the fifth time in the day it's gone over the fence and things like that. That's where it all starts and such an important part of the journey.

“It's some of the best memories that a lot of people you speak to have, when they're growing up, they love playing with their mates more than they did when they get into academies and things like that and it got serious.

“Why do you play the game? You play the game for love and not everyone has that feeling. Everyone has different drivers, whether it's money, whether it's being the best player in the world, whether it's winning trophies. But it all starts from enjoying it and loving the game.”