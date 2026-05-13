James Maddison says VAR makes referees 'petrified' to make big calls as Tottenham star rages at penalty decision against Leeds

Mathys Tel opened the scoring for the hosts before conceding a penalty, which Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted past Antonin Kinsky to tie the game up. The controversy then erupted in the 103rd minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Maddison went down under a challenge from Lukas Nmecha. Referee Jarred Gillett waved away the appeals, a decision upheld by VAR.

The Premier League Match Centre explained on X: "The referee’s call of no penalty to Tottenham Hotspur was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that Nmecha played the ball."