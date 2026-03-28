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James Garner's World Cup hopes boosted as Thomas Tuchel labels Everton star 'our mini-Valverde' after impressive England debut
Midfield maestro makes his mark
Garner’s international breakthrough arrived under the bright lights of Wembley, where the Everton man looked instantly at home in the heart of the England midfield. Despite the experimental nature of the lineup against South American opposition, Garner provided the tactical discipline and technical security that Tuchel wants to see in his engine room.
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High praise from the touchline
The former Manchester United academy graduate operated with a maturity that belied his lack of senior caps, dictating the tempo and handling set-piece duties with precision. His ability to balance defensive transitions with progressive passing offered a glimpse into how he might fit into the final squad heading into the 2026 World Cup.
"James Garner is our mini-Valverde!" Tuchel told reporters in his post-match press conference. "He's getting there and he played very well. He has this natural confidence, very physical, won a lot of balls. In some situations he could be more open in his body position and drive more with a bit more confidence. He was involved in some ball losses which lost us some confidence in the last 10 minutes of the first half but was very impressive with how he trained and how he played."
A statistical masterclass on debut
Although the match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Ben White's 81st-minute goal cancelled out by Valverde's last-minute penalty, Garner's performance during his 69 minutes on the pitch was solid. Operating in the heart of midfield, he recorded 59 touches, completed 37 passes from 40 attempts, and created four chances. He also excelled defensively, winning six duels and making three tackles. Garner's underlying numbers from the match suggest he is more than ready for the international stage.
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What comes next?
England now prepare to face Japan in another friendly on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Garner will be hoping to get another chance to play and demonstrate his quality, which is worthy of a place in the Three Lions' squad for the upcoming World Cup, where England are in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.